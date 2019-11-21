KCDC opens new affordable housing for senior citizens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – City leaders officially opened the Cottages at Clifton, affordable housing for senior citizens, on Wednesday.

The housing development is on Clifton Road near the intersection of Western Avenue and Interstate 640. The Cottages at Clifton provide 53 single-level units, in 25 duplexes, as well as three single-family homes for eligible seniors.

“I’ve been watching this development since I first found out about it,” Dana Booten said. “I drive out here about once a week and I’ve taken pictures, and I’ve watched it go up and I talk to the neighbors.

:One day I turned around in somebody’s driveway and the man was sitting on the porch and I waved to him and said, ‘I’m going to be your new neighbor,’ and he said, ‘Welcome to the neighborhood.’ “

“Because of aging baby boomers, we know that’s a demographic that needs a lot more housing, especially affordable housing. To be able to open up 53 new units is a really big deal,” Ben Bentley, executive director of Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation, said.

Bentley says financing Cottages at Clifton was a partnership and will serve residents through their Section 8 Voucher Program. Eligible seniors must be 62 or older.

“You can look, not just in Knoxville, but across the country in terms of aging population and a lot of folks living in the elderly demographic are living on a fixed income,” he said. “So, with units available where those families can pay a portion of their income towards rent, that can remain affordable, that’s a huge deal. That allows them to spend limited resources on other things that they might need.”

Leaders with KCDC say there’s already a waiting list to move into the Cottages at Clifton.

“So, this will be my nice, quiet place where I won’t have all that outside noise and I can walk outside, sit on my porch, enjoy the sunshine and plant flowers,” Booten said.

Booten says the elements inside her new house are wonderful, and she can’t wait to make it a home.

“They have ceiling fans in the bedrooms and the living rooms, so it’s just like luxury.”

The duplexes and homes were built by Clayton Homes at their manufacturing facility in Rutledge.