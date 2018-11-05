Local News

KCDC to receive money for next phase of Five Points Affordable Housing project

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 05:37 PM EST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 05:37 PM EST

KCDC to receive money for next phase of Five Points Affordable Housing project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville's Community Development Corporation (KCDC) is getting $11 million worth of tax credits that will go toward phase 4 construction of Five Points Affordable Housing project.

The tax credits money was awarded through a competitive process from state officials who distribute the tax credits throughout Tennessee.

KCDC officials saying they would not be able to do what they're doing without the tax credits. 

KCDC is funneling the money to the phase 4 construction of  Five Points Affordable Housing project neighborhood in East Knoxville.

The first two phases have already been completed and phase 3 is currently under construction. 

The final phase will include 82 energy-efficient housing units for families as well as a playground and a computer room. 

The $11 million makes up a large percentage of the $16 million budget for this phase. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center