KCDC to receive money for next phase of Five Points Affordable Housing project Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville's Community Development Corporation (KCDC) is getting $11 million worth of tax credits that will go toward phase 4 construction of Five Points Affordable Housing project.

The tax credits money was awarded through a competitive process from state officials who distribute the tax credits throughout Tennessee.

KCDC officials saying they would not be able to do what they're doing without the tax credits.

KCDC is funneling the money to the phase 4 construction of Five Points Affordable Housing project neighborhood in East Knoxville.

The first two phases have already been completed and phase 3 is currently under construction.

The final phase will include 82 energy-efficient housing units for families as well as a playground and a computer room.

The $11 million makes up a large percentage of the $16 million budget for this phase.