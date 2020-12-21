KCHD releases COVID-19 testing schedule for Dec. 21 through Dec. 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department reports COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, December 23, will end at 12 p.m.

KCHD also says that the public information line will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

KCHD’s offices will be closed to the public come Christmas Eve and Day.

