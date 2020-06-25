KCHD: Young people, don’t go to big parties, community spread of COVID-19 may be occurring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s widely known the novel coronavirus pandemic remains ongoing as industry, state and local health leaders work to reopen safely; but this week in Knox County, a message has emerged for young people: Don’t go to the big parties, and follow the five core actions.

The Knox County Health Department is emphasizing to young people that going to large gatherings is not conducive to mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

In a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness of the Knox County Health Department outlined the “why” for this message to young people — those with the most COVID-19 cases in Knox County are part of the 21-30 years old age group. The 31-40 age group is second.

“You may feel you’re not at risk for this when you’re young and not seeing a lot of hospitalizations in that grouprand all of those things, but we want people to keep in mind you can have this and not even be aware that you have it,” Menefee said.

While the county is seeing small clusters of positive cases, many of the new cases have no known contact to a previous positive case, which indicates community spread.

“These large increases are concerning,” Menefee said. “Some of cases are reporting going to social gatherings and group events and they’re not following the five core actions like wearing a mask and physically distancing.”

Menefee went on to remind people what those five core actions are:

Practice social distancing,

Wear cloth face coverings when in public and social distancing can’t be achieved,

Wash your hands properly and often,

Clean surfaces regularly, and

Stay home when sick.

“Please again follow those five core actions,” Menefee said. “Whenever you’re out and about, don’t go to the big parties and events. Make sure you’re social distancing. Make sure that you’re wearing a mask and doing all those things to help prevent spread in the community — because while it might not have a big impact on you personally, there’s people in your life that it could.”

As of Wednesday, health officials report 136 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County.