KCHD: Young people, don’t go to big parties, community spread of COVID-19 may be occurring

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s widely known the novel coronavirus pandemic remains ongoing as industry, state and local health leaders work to reopen safely; but this week in Knox County, a message has emerged for young people: Don’t go to the big parties, and follow the five core actions.

The Knox County Health Department is emphasizing to young people that going to large gatherings is not conducive to mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

In a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness of the Knox County Health Department outlined the “why” for this message to young people — those with the most COVID-19 cases in Knox County are part of the 21-30 years old age group. The 31-40 age group is second.

“You may feel you’re not at risk for this when you’re young and not seeing a lot of hospitalizations in that grouprand all of those things, but we want people to keep in mind you can have this and not even be aware that you have it,” Menefee said.

While the county is seeing small clusters of positive cases, many of the new cases have no known contact to a previous positive case, which indicates community spread.

“These large increases are concerning,” Menefee said. “Some of cases are reporting going to social gatherings and group events and they’re not following the five core actions like wearing a mask and physically distancing.”

Menefee went on to remind people what those five core actions are:

  • Practice social distancing,
  • Wear cloth face coverings when in public and social distancing can’t be achieved,
  • Wash your hands properly and often,
  • Clean surfaces regularly, and
  • Stay home when sick.

“Please again follow those five core actions,” Menefee said. “Whenever you’re out and about, don’t go to the big parties and events. Make sure you’re social distancing. Make sure that you’re wearing a mask and doing all those things to help prevent spread in the community — because while it might not have a big impact on you personally, there’s people in your life that it could.”

As of Wednesday, health officials report 136 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Coping with COVID-19 anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coping with COVID-19 anxiety"

Charity Menefee talks about a rise in active coromavirus cases in Knox County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee talks about a rise in active coromavirus cases in Knox County"

2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st

Thumbnail for the video titled "2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st"

Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US"

Vols basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vols basketball player tests positive for COVID-19"

Tracking Coronavirus: State, Sevier Co. case counts increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: State, Sevier Co. case counts increase"

Nationwide coin shortage affecting some local businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nationwide coin shortage affecting some local businesses"

Tracking Coronavirus: Knox Co. restaurants to take temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Knox Co. restaurants to take temperatures"

Knox County Health Department briefing on Friday, June 19, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department briefing on Friday, June 19, 2020"

Tennessee Health Director Dr. Lisa Piercey addresses increases in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Health Director Dr. Lisa Piercey addresses increases in coronavirus cases"

Roane State sees first COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roane State sees first COVID-19 case"

Reopening Schools: Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn speaks at Gov. Lee press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Schools: Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn speaks at Gov. Lee press conference"

Gov. Bill Lee holds press briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2020, on racial divisions, COVID-19 response and the state budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee holds press briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2020, on racial divisions, COVID-19 response and the state budget"

Tracking Coronavirus: State case count approaches 33,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: State case count approaches 33,000"

Knox County shifting to Tennessee Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County shifting to Tennessee Pledge"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter