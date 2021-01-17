KCS: Cedar Bluff Preschool moving to ‘red attendance’ starting Jan. 19 through at least Jan. 25

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knox County school is shifting to “red attendance” this week.

According to a social media post from school system, Cedar Bluff Preschool will move to that status from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, unless otherwise notified by the school system.

Students at Cedar Bluff Preschool will move to the red attendance mode beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 19. This is expected to last for four school days, and Cedar Bluff Preschool students will return for in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 25, unless otherwise notified. pic.twitter.com/4VFChw76to — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) January 17, 2021

According to the school system, the decision is based on the metric of “Teacher/School Staff Attendance” and “Student Attendance.”

The system also said remote learning using educational packets will be implemented in order to “ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction.”