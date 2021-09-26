KCS close Monday to prepare for mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 27 following a federal court order requiring masks for students and staff in KCS, according to a letter sent to parents.

The letter states, “In an effort to ensure that we are in compliance with this federal order, Knox County Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 27. We will be using this time to work with our administration and staff, who will report to work as normal, to make sure our schools are ready for students on Tuesday.”

Students will return to school on Tuesday.

