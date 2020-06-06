KCS community task force working on reopening plan for fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’re hearing from the chairman of the Knox County Schools community task force about his goals for the group responsible for implanting a final plan for the upcoming school year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Knox County Schools: ‘The goal is to have our students in school’

Earlier this week, KCS released an online survey for families containing 14 questions related to reopening policies for the 2020-2021 school year. The questions are centered around student safety, physical distancing, and the timing of the school year.

RELATED: Knox County Schools officials developing plan for fall 2020

The community task force, led by president of The Alliance For Better Nonprofits Dr. Jerry Askew, is comprised of representatives chosen by school board members.

The community task force is responsible for reviewing the data from the survey and taking information from focus groups of students, teachers, principals, and parents – ultimately creating a plan that includes the right health and safety measures.

Askew says the task force will meet near the end of June to review the data and make a decision on what will happen in the fall.

LATEST STORIES