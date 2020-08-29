KCS Superintendent reflects on first week of school; alludes to possible move to online classes ‘at some point’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The possibility of current in-person classes moving online was touched on in a letter sent to Knox County Schools families Friday night following the first week students and staff returned amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After the first full week of school, in which several COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the district, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas sent out a letter to families reflecting gratitude for their patience while also affirming a return to classes next week.

Students and staff returned to schools and began online classes on Monday, Aug. 24.

The district also launched its COVID-19 Dashboard Monday, with 13 total active cases confirmed in the district. By Friday, the number had gone up to 27.

While we are working hard to ensure the school day goes smoothly, we know there will be bumps along the way. Please know that we are doing everything we can to help minimize disruptions, but it is possible that at some point during the year, your child’s in-person class, grade level, or school could move to online learning for a period of time.

Below is the full letter: