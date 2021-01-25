KCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured in West Knox shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the West Knoxville area late Monday night.

According to KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units, along with Major Crimes and Forensics responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Aldenwood Lane with two victims.

Glenn saying that one of the victims was fatally shot, while the other was transported to UT Medical Center with multiple gun shot wounds.

KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. It is in the very preliminary stages.

This is a developing story.