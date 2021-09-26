KCSO: suspect in custody after shooting, killing father

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Saturday that left one dead, according to a release from KCSO.

KCSO said when they arrived to the scene on Parkridge Drive they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Norman Liske, 60, died from his injuries.

Officers took the suspect, Wyatt Walter, 20, into custody and he has been charged with second-degree murder. KCSO confirmed that Walker is the biological son of Liske.

KCSO’s Major Crimes Detectives said they believe that the incident was a domestic dispute after the initial investigation.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.