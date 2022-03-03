KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lockdown at a Knox County school Wednesday was lifted at 4:15 p.m. after Knox County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigated what was later determined to be a false report and a 12-year-old was arrested as a result.

According to KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn, the juvenile was arrested for making a false report after detectives locked down and evacuated West Valley Middle School. The detectives found the threat unfounded, Glenn said in an email release, and the lockdown was later lifted.

Knox County Schools Board of Education policy states KCS employees and school security officers are directly responsible for students’ education and safety and “may relocate students when such relocation is necessary for the students’ safety or the safety of others.” Apart from the lockdown and evacuation, it was unclear what procedural due process school administrators took before contacting law enforcement.

KCS Board of Education policy also states the involvement of law enforcement officials “is encouraged when there is reasonable cause to suspect that criminal evidence is about to be uncovered.”

No further information regarding the nature of the threat or the student was available as of Thursday morning. Since the child is a juvenile, their name will remain confidential.