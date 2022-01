KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Gabrielle Hamilton, 22, is 5’5″ and 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. Hamilton was last seen on Monday around 9 p.m. Detectives say they are needing to verify that she’s safe.

If you’ve seen Hamilton or know anything about where she is, you can submit a tip online or through text message. Just text KCSOTIP and your tip to 847411.