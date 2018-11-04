KCSO: Bobby Hansard, suspect in south Knox County shooting, taken into custody Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 2 people in connection with a south Knox County shooting that left one person dead.
The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday on Smith Road. Police say one person was found dead in the driveway and another was found in the home with a gunshot wound. That person is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.
KCSO says both Bobby Hansard, 24, and Joseph Bellew, 21, were charged with 1st-degree murder. They were both from Sevier County.
Bellew was arrested Saturday night.
Hansard was found in Sevier County Sunday morning.
Bellew's bond has been set at $1,000,000.
