KCSO: Bobby Hansard, suspect in south Knox County shooting, taken into custody Sunday

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 02:28 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 04, 2018 05:11 PM EST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 2 people in connection with a south Knox County shooting that left one person dead. 

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday on Smith Road. Police say one person was found dead in the driveway and another was found in the home with a gunshot wound. That person is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

KCSO says both Bobby Hansard, 24, and Joseph Bellew, 21, were charged with 1st-degree murder. They were both from Sevier County.

Bellew was arrested Saturday night. 

Hansard was found in Sevier County Sunday morning.

Bellew's bond has been set at $1,000,000.

 

 

