KCSO captain demands reinstatement after off-duty quarrel leads to demotion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Details from the April night involving off-duty Knox County Sheriff’s officers and communications personnel, that led to strong reprimands after an internal investigation, paint a clearer picture that apparently involved alcohol.

The KCSO captain who was demoted months after the incident from assistant chief deputy is now saying he should have his position back because the incident didn’t break any protocols and he also alleges retaliation by one of his co-workers involved during that night.

His lawyer shared the formal grievance letter with WATE 6 On Your Side.

About a week before being officially promoted as assistant chief deputy for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. Brad Hall was drinking in the Old City with another KCSO detective.

Hall later admitted to KCSO internal affairs to drinking alcohol on the night of April 26 and admitted to getting into a dispute with Lt. Denver Scalf III.

What Hall didn’t expect was to get demoted from assistant chief deputy nearly four months after that quarrel.

The night of April 26, 2019

According to Knox County Sheriff Office internal investigation records, Kimberly Glenn, communications director for KCSO, had been contacted on the night of April 26 by Hall’s wife.

Glenn told KCSO’s internal affairs that Hall’s wife told Glenn that Hall was too drunk and was trying to drive his county-issued police Tahoe, but didn’t know his exact location.

Glenn attempted to contact Lt. Scalf and Hall, but was unsuccessful.

Glenn told investigators she and Hall’s wife discussed that the behavior was a pattern for Hall – and how his wife often begged him not to drink and drive his county-issued patrol vehicle.

She said they talked about the last incident when Glenn and her husband had to drive Hall home while Scalf returned Hall’s patrol vehicle.

Glenn told investigators she was reaching out to Capt. David Amburn while talking with Hall’s wife.

Amburn is over Narcotics at KCSO and over the division’s patrol vehicles, which included Hall’s Tahoe.

Glenn reportedly asked Amburn if Hall’s Tahoe had a GPS tracker that could help locate Hall, or if there was an extra key to the vehicle.

While on the phone with Amburn, Scalf called Glenn’s phone that was connected to the Bluetooth in her car.

With Amburn still on the line, Glenn was trying to ask Scalf where he and Hall were so she could pick them up.

Glenn told investigators she was able to talk with Scalf and Hall for a few minutes, but they wouldn’t say where they were.

Glenn said during the phone call, Scalf was yelling and seemed to be crying.

She said it sounded like the phone dropped on the other side, but she could still hear Scalf yelling at Hall.

Glenn said she overheard Scalf pleading with Hall to get out of the vehicle, saying things like “you are about to be Chief;” and “You are going to be the next [expletive] Sheriff.”

Amburn told internal affairs investigators that he had heard the conversation between Scalf and Glenn, and then between Scalf and Hall.

He reportedly told Glenn that he didn’t know how to respond to what he had just heard.

Glenn calls her husband

Glenn then called her husband, Jerry Glenn, an arson investigator for KCSO and longtime friend of Hall, to help find and pick up Hall.

Jerry Glenn was able to locate the men after he called Scalf and an unknown man answered the phone telling him, “they’re in an argument you need to get down here as soon as you can.”

Jerry Glenn told investigators that when he found the men, he saw Hall sitting in the driver’s seat of the Tahoe and Scalf was trying to pull him out.

He was able to get Hall out, drove him to a Krystal restaurant before taking him home.

Kimberly Glenn told investigators that when she went to pick up Hall’s Tahoe from the parking lot in Old City, Scalf introduced her to a man who apparently had witnessed the entire event.

Scalf reportedly told Glenn that he and Hall got into an altercation while he was trying to get Hall not to drive.

He then reportedly told her that they hit the man’s car with their body, and he went to an ATM to grab $40 in cash for compensation.

Glenn also told investigators that before grabbing Hall’s Tahoe, she met up with her husband and Hall at Krystal and saw Hall’s face bruised and that he was complaining of leg pain.

Several weeks later

Hall, Jerry Glenn, Kimberly Glenn, Amburn and Scalf did not tell Sheriff Tom Spangler or Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon about the incident, the report states.

Kimberly Glenn wrote in her memorandum that she didn’t notify them because Hall didn’t end up driving his patrol vehicle and that she thought her inaction was protecting the sheriff and Hall’s family.

Glenn also wrote she soon realized her inaction may have done the opposite of her intent and “could result in a negative manner on Sheriff Spangler and the entire agency.”

In a formal grievance to Chief Deputy Lyon, Hall states that in mid-July, the April 26 incident was briefly discussed with Sheriff Spangler, Captain Wes Norris, Chief Deputy Lyon and Scalf.

Hall said that at the time, it was unclear why after almost three months following the incident, it came to their attention.

During that discussion, Scalf was asked about what happened that night in April.

Lyon asked Scalf “what happened in the Old City a while back,” and Scalf said that he and Hall were just messing around and a man had asked them for gas money, so he gave him $40.

When Hall was brought in a few minutes later, Lyon asked him the same question and Scalf reportedly jumped in, telling Hall what he had told Lyon.

Lyon brought Sheriff Spangler in, and Hall told him that he and Scalf were just “horsing around and some guy asked for some gas money.”

Internal affairs investigation results in disciplinary actions

Hall was demoted and suspended two days without pay; Scalf was suspended two days without pay and transferred to Criminal Warrants; Kimberly Glenn was given a written reprimand and her husband Jerry Glenn was given a verbal reprimand; Amburn was also given a verbal reprimand.

A formal grievance alleges retaliation

Hall wrote in a Sept. 6 formal grievance letter that he learned of the internal affairs investigation around Aug.5, but there was never a formal write-up relating to the April incident.

He stated that what happened that night was “neither intentional, malicious, criminal, immoral, indecent, lewd or disorderly as laid out” in requirements that would result in a violation.

Hall said that around the same time he was made aware of the internal affairs investigation, an April 27th recording of his wife and Kimberly Glenn was emailed to multiple members of KCSO.

According to Scott Lanzon, Hall’s attorney, Glenn had recorded parts of what happened that night, and Lanzon alleges that she told the Sheriff about it all only after her son-in-law, KCSO detective Matthew Lawson, was relocated by Hall – a move Glenn was not happy with.

Hall’s grievance also states that on May 22, he had relocated Lawson, Glenn’s son-in-law, and the next day Glenn allegedly went into his office saying she was unhappy with the move and that Hall should’ve talked about it with her first.

“There has never been any indication that Mrs. Glenn was in a supervisory capacity as it related to my role and therefore, her response to this decision was uncalled for and outside the protocol of her responsibilities and duties as the communications director.”

Hall states in his letter that his decision to relocate Det. Lawson, “while beneficial for the entire department, most certainly had an impact on the rash decision to demote me and suspend me for two days without pay.”

He also went on to say, “I am not the first officer to fall victim to Mrs. Glenn’s lust for power and influence. I should be the last.”

Hall said his demotion was harsh as compared to other deputies who got into two altercations with each other and damaged a patrol vehicle — and they only received reprimands. Hall also said there was no internal investigation launched for those incidents.

Hall’s grievance also noted his awards and accolades through his 29 years with KCSO and that a former supervisor said he was “always conscious of conveying a positive image to the public.”

Timeline of events related to incident, investigation