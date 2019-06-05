KCSO completes Zach Munday death investigation, findings sent to DA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Gibbs High School student has been completed and findings were sent over to the district attorney’s office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials said Tuesday.

KCSO completed its investigation into the Zach Munday death case. Munday died suddenly last week and the community and friends said they were devastated.

Funeral services for the teen were held Monday.

The findings from the death investigation were sent over to the DA’s office, KCSO said.

Assistant district attorney Sean McDermott says he cannot comment on pending cases.

