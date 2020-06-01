Breaking News
KCSO: Corrections officer drove new van into fence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler terminated a corrections officer who reportedly drove a brand new transport van into a fence at the jail.

According to KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn, Sheriff Tom Spangler was made aware of the incident involving the corrections officer around 3 a.m. on Sunday. and an investigation revealed that the officer crashed one of KCSO’s new transport vans into a fence at the jail. Several thousands of dollars in damage was done to the van, she said. 

“Sheriff Spangler terminated him this morning,” Glenn said in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side. “He name is not being released until the termination paperwork has been through the proper channels.”

No further details were yet available.


