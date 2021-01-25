KCSO deputy thanks community for support after wife dies from COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Stidam lost his wife Sarah from complications with COVID-19 on Thursday.

Even after her death, Sarah’s story continues to touch the lives of thousands. In her final days Sarah’s life-long message of strength and perseverance resonated with many across the country.

Even after her last breath her husband said she filled her purpose in this world.

“She did what she always dreamed she could be. It’s amazing to see it,” Tim said.

Sarah Stidam had a while team standing behind her as she battled with multiple sclerosis and COVID-19.

“Having to go pick out a burial spot isn’t something you really ever want to do,” said Tim holding back tears. “To know that I had to make that decision, but the best part about that decision, was knowing that she’s no longer going to be in pain.”

A Facebook page made to update family and friends is now a place to share memories and stories of faith.

“My prayer was just that whatever she was going through, if it touches one person, and brings one person to Jesus, it was worth it, and now we’re getting floods of emails and texts,” Tim said.

Sarah had a saying, “Slow, Steady, Strong.”

That saying has helped Tim through this difficult time, and family friend Shawn Short hopes the saying can make a permanent impact.

“The money from that is going to the MS Society because that’s the direction Tim wanted to go with the shirts,” Short said.

More than 100 shirts have already been sold. You can by one for yourself here.

“As long as the website is up and the company is running, these shirts will always be available for her,” Short said. “We’re never going to forget her. We’re never going to forget Tim or anything that she symbolizes.”

Though Sarah is no longer with us, her story has made others stronger.

“I never thought that that would be something I’d hear out of this,” Tim said.

Sarah’s funeral will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Corryton Church.

The family is asking everyone who has a Slow, Steady, Strong T-shirt to wear it to the funeral.