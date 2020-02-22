KCSO graduates reserve unit class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office graduated a new class of Reserve Unit Officers on Friday.

The unit is made up completely of volunteers.

The new reserve officers will help with patrol units, corrections and mental health transportations. Most importantly, they’ll step in during natural disasters.

The county saying they played an important role during the floods in February 2019.

“The Reserve Unit does a phenomenal job while saving the taxpayers thousands of dollars annually. We could not do everything required of us without them,” Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

