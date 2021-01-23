KCSO honors life of first woman patrol officer after she passes away

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is remembering the life of a patrol officer that helped paved the way for women wanting to be part of law enforcement in the region.

The agency announced Saturday on social media that former patrol officer Suzanne Farmer has died.

No cause of death was provided.

According to the social media post, “Suzanne was the first ever female Patrol Officer for KCSO. With her work ethic and determination she paved the way for all who would come after her. Additionally, she worked at E-911, we appreciate her service to Knox County.”