KCSO investigates fatal accident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal vehicle accident in which one person and a dog died.

According to KCSO, deputies were called to the scene of a reported vehicle on fire around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, April 9 in the 2200 block of Duncan Road. When KCSO deputies arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed.

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County was also on-scene and extinguished the flames.

Once the fire was out, KCSO said it was evident the vehicle had hit a tree head-on.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reconstruction unit, fire investigation unit and forensics unit were also called to the scene to investigate the incident. The investigation revealed a driver, the single occupant, had died in the vehicle; as well as their dog.

The body was transported to the Knox County Medical Examiner’s Office, no other persons were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, KCSO said.

As of Thursday night, Sheriff Spangler is not yet releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

