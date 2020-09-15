KCSO investigates fatal crash involving tractor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it was investigating a fatal traffic accident that involved a tractor on Karns Valley Road.

According to an initial KCSO report, patrol units responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a tractor on Karns Valley Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle driven by Curtis Weaver II, 32, had been traveling south On Karns Valley Road, while the tractor driven by a Knoxville man was traveling north.

Investigators say the car driven by Weaver crossed the line and struck the tractor head-on. Weaver was pronounced deceased at the scene and his next of kin had been notified.

KCSO officials did not disclose the condition of the man driving the tractor.

Sheriff Tom Spangler did ask that people keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as well as the driver of the tractor.

