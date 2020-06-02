KCSO investigating last month’s old Currier School fire as potential arson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it was investigating the old Currier School building fire that left only two chimneys standing last month as a potential arson.

Several units with Rural Metro Fire responded to the two-alarm fire in the 1400 block of Currier Lane on Monday, May 11 that drivers along Northshore Drive reported seeing from the roadway. The fire also caused a power outage for some KUB customers in West Knoxville.

Neighbors told WATE 6 On Your Side at the time of the incident they had often chased away trespassers from the abandoned school building.

KCSO’s Fire Investigation Unit responded to the scene of the fire.

No further details about KCSO’s potential arson investigation were yet available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES