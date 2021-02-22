KCSO investigating potential online threat made against Carter High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office said late Monday it is investigating a potential threat at Carter High School.

KCSO reports the threat was made through Snapchat, and as with any online threat, KCSO says it can be difficult to determine the source of said threat.

The sheriff’s office said they are using every available resource to trace the owner and/or the source of the threat.

KCSO will have additional officers and detectives working to ensure the safety of students and faculty at Carter High School.