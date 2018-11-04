KCSO: Mother, son found dead at home in Farragut from apparent murder/suicide
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder/suicide Saturday night after the bodies of a mother and son were found in a home on South Williamsburg Drive.
Deputies say they believe that the bodies had been there for a few days. The details of what happened are not clear at this time.
According to dispatch, the call came in as a welfare check around 3:00 p.m.
The names of the mother and son have not been released at this time.
Their bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.
This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
TBI opens Knoxville facility for...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
TBI: counterfeit drugs are newest...
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- TBI: counterfeit drugs are newest trend contributing to opioid epidemic
- Tenn. School for the Deaf secures tickets for students to attend UT homecoming game
- Local faith leaders call on Medicaid expansion as local hospitals set to close
- Knoxville elementary school teacher makes a difference through music
- Deadly July shooting in Sevierville determined to be self defense
- Sevier County's new animal shelter officially opens to help community
- Jack Bush pleads guilty in 2014 West Knox County shooting death
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Trump says Democrats would ruin Florida, his second home
- 3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
- Yoga studio shooter posted racist, misogynistic videos
- Battle for US House seats includes one-time GOP stronghold
- Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
- Officials: Utah National Guard member killed in Afghanistan
- Democrat Edmondson threatens GOP dominance in Oklahoma