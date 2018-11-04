Local News

KCSO: Mother, son found dead at home in Farragut from apparent murder/suicide

Posted: Nov 03, 2018 05:44 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 03, 2018 09:01 PM EDT

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder/suicide Saturday night after the bodies of a mother and son were found in a home on South Williamsburg Drive.

Deputies say they believe that the bodies had been there for a few days. The details of what happened are not clear at this time.

According to dispatch, the call came in as a welfare check around 3:00 p.m. 

The names of the mother and son have not been released at this time.

Their bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.

