KCSO mourning loss of another family member to COVID-19 complications

Sarah Stidam, right, is pictured with her husband and KCSO Patrolman, Tim. Sarah lost her life after battling MS and COVID-19 on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of another family member, a patrolman’s wife, to COVID-19.

KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn confirmed the news to WATE 6 On Your Side Thursday night. Sarah Stidam, wife of KCSO Patrolman Tim Stidam, passed away at 1:13 pm. She was 37 years old.

Sarah Stidam had a whole team standing behind her as well as the sheriff’s office as she had battled the virus since the holidays.

“Sarah Stidam has shown all of us at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office her strength and perseverance for some time, but especially in recent weeks. She traded the battleground of the hospital bed and ventilator today for her Heavenly home,” the sheriff’s office stated via its social media Thursday night.

Glenn said as of Thursday, a total of three officers (retired and current) and now Sarah Stidam had passed.

“Please continue to pray for KCSO,” Glenn said.