KCSO: Organized Retail Crime Holiday Task Force arrested more than 300 people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released its final statistics Tuesday regarding its Organized Retail Crime Holiday Task Force and what success it had in stopping alleged thieves during the holiday shopping season.

According to KCSO, its task force recovered around $170,000 in stolen property and arrested 325 people.

The task force operated from Nov. 13 through Dec. 22 with around 20-25 officers participating, KCSO said.

Some officers with the task force also assisted in the search for both Jack Harrison and Stefanie Johnson, two separate missing person cases around the holiday season.

Both Harrison’s and Johnson’s bodies were later recovered by authorities.

KCSO also saying that its Organized Retail Crime Unit operates year-round in assisting the state with Food Stamp Fraud cases as well as state and federal authorities in cases that result in lost tax revenue; they investigate various other white collar crimes.

“In most cases the ORC Unit investigates theft and fraud, but many of the cases we see are accompanied by illegal drug activity. Our Organized Retail Crime Unit is just another way for us to take drugs off our streets,” Sheriff Tom Spangle said in Tuesday’s release.

KCSO also saying people can continue to leave tips about local crime year-round.

To leave an anonymous crime tip Sheriff Spangler reminds citizens you can submit it via email to Crimetips@knoxsheriff.org

