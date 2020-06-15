KCSO releases name of deputy on leave following DUI citation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re learning more about a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy who has been placed on administrative leave following a DUI citation last week.
The news was shared by officials on Friday; however, KCSO had not released the deputy’s full name.
PREVIOUS STORY: Knox County deputy on leave after wreck and DUI citation
On Monday, we’re learning it was Deputy William Barnes, one of KCSO’s K-9 handlers, who was involved in a non-injury, single-vehicle car crash while off-duty on Thursday.
The Knoxville Police Department responded to the scene and Barnes was given a citation for DUI.
KCSO also said Monday the investigation was ongoing.
LATEST STORIES
- 6 On Your Side: Disinfectant wipes order turns out to be a scam
- Six eBay employees sent spiders, roaches to harass couple, feds say
- 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, June 15th – Sunday, June 21st 2020
- Government seeks to dispel myths about automated vehicles
- City of Clinton marks World Elder Abuse Day with decorating its city hall