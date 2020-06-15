KCSO releases name of deputy on leave following DUI citation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re learning more about a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy who has been placed on administrative leave following a DUI citation last week.

The news was shared by officials on Friday; however, KCSO had not released the deputy’s full name.

On Monday, we’re learning it was Deputy William Barnes, one of KCSO’s K-9 handlers, who was involved in a non-injury, single-vehicle car crash while off-duty on Thursday.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to the scene and Barnes was given a citation for DUI.

KCSO also said Monday the investigation was ongoing.

