Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast

KCSO releases name of deputy on leave following DUI citation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Knox County Shierff’s Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re learning more about a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy who has been placed on administrative leave following a DUI citation last week.

The news was shared by officials on Friday; however, KCSO had not released the deputy’s full name.

PREVIOUS STORY: Knox County deputy on leave after wreck and DUI citation

On Monday, we’re learning it was Deputy William Barnes, one of KCSO’s K-9 handlers, who was involved in a non-injury, single-vehicle car crash while off-duty on Thursday.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to the scene and Barnes was given a citation for DUI.

KCSO also said Monday the investigation was ongoing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter