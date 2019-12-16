KCSO releases new stats for retail crime task force arrests

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New numbers from Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s retail crime task force were released Monday.

KCSO telling us so far this holiday season, they have made 169 arrests – mostly for theft with some other charges still pending.

The crime unit focuses on mainly shoplifting in light of season shopping.

We’ll keep you updated when we get final numbers for the operation.

