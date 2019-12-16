KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New numbers from Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s retail crime task force were released Monday.
KCSO telling us so far this holiday season, they have made 169 arrests – mostly for theft with some other charges still pending.
The crime unit focuses on mainly shoplifting in light of season shopping.
We’ll keep you updated when we get final numbers for the operation.
LATEST STORIES
- KCSO releases new stats for retail crime task force arrests
- GOP governors push Trump to scale back employment licensing regulations
- Better Business Bureau: Free safety kits put kids’ identities at risk
- Michigan democrats concerned about USMCA deal
- Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ tops Hot 100 list