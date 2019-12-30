KCSO report: Christmas Eve crash that killed 10-year-old unavoidable

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash on Christmas Eve that killed a 10-year-old boy in Strawberry Plains was unavoidable, according to the driver and a witness.

A report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Dec. 27, says Sawyer Black, 10, was struck when he and Judson Black, 20, were crossing Strawberry Plains Pike at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 24 in front of Lyons Creek Baptist Church.

Sawyer Black

According to one witness, “he saw the two pedestrian(s) dart out from behind another vehicle either pulling out from the parking lot or driving southbound and that he felt the crash was not avoidable.”

The driver who struck Sawyer said he did not see the two before they were directly in front of the vehicle.

Judson told the KCSO that he crossed the roadway first and had Sawyer by the hand. Judson said he looked southbound on Strawberry Plains Pike and thought he had time to cross.

When he entered the roadway he saw a pickup truck coming northbound and was able to jump into a ditch but Sawyer was behind him and did not make it out of the roadway.

The report goes on to say there was no crosswalk available on the two-lane road with no street lights. Officers observed no signs of alcohol or drugs in the driver’s system.

No charges from the accident have been filed against the driver.