Knox County deputy shoots burglary suspect near Central Ave. Pike business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Update: A Knox County deputy shot a burglary suspect near a Central Avenue Pike business in North Knoxville on Tuesday, KCSO said.

KCSO reports deputies were dispatched 2:52 p.m. to a burglary in progress on Dante Road.

“…deputies encountered three suspects, one of which pulled a weapon, a KCSO Deputy fired strking the suspect bearing the weapon, two suspects fled on foot but were apprehended just a short distance away,” says a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect who was shot has been transported to UT Medical Center with what the sheriff’s office called “non-life-threatening injuries.” No officers were injured.

Two arrests were made, according to KCSO.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be investigating this shooting and all further information will be released through them. It is standard operating procedure for TBI to investigate all officer-involved shootings.

KCSO responds to reported shooting at Central Ave. Pike

Earlier: Knox County Sheriff Office is on the scene of a reported shooting in the 6700 block of Central Avenue Pike.

The call reportedly came in at 2:58 p.m on Tuesday.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on scene to learn more.