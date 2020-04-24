KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen April 20.
According to KCSO, Jonathan Degnan was last seen on Monday, April 20 in West Knox County, driving a white 2013 Porsche 911 fatback coupe with a Tennessee tag.
If you have seen or have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Degnan, please contact Detective Keith McFarland. 865-215-2243.
LATEST STORIES
- Flourish Flower Truck opening South Knoxville storefront shop
- Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Journey
- KCSO searches for missing man
- 8,726 cases and 168 deaths from coronavirus in Tennessee
- Eagle Scout builds beds for dogs at North Myrtle Beach shelter