KCSO searches for missing man

Jonathan Degnan. (Photo courtesy of KCSO)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen April 20.

According to KCSO, Jonathan Degnan was last seen on Monday, April 20 in West Knox County, driving a white 2013 Porsche 911 fatback coupe with a Tennessee tag.

If you have seen or have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Degnan, please contact Detective Keith McFarland. 865-215-2243.

