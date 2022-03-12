KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Cadence Means was last seen around midnight overnight Saturday near Brown Gap Villas in Knox County. She is 5’6″ and has green eyes. Means has split dyed hair with one-half red with the other half black.

She is believed to be driving her father’s 2018 white Honda Accord, with a Tennessee tag of US8188. The car has tinted windows, two Thin Blue Line stickers on the “Support the Troops” tag and a black front grille.

Means left a note for her dad stating that she would return home soon, according to KCSO. If you have information that might help locate her, please call KCSO at 865-215-2243 or call 911.