KCSO seeking public's help to identify residential robbery suspects Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: KCSO) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: KCSO) [ + - ]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Knoxville Police are working together to investigate three recent residential robberies allegedly committed by four men.

Police and Sheriff's deputies are trying to identify and locate three black males and one white male believed to be involved in separate home invasion style robbery reported last night and two other similar ones early this month. Victims say their getaway car was a gray/silver Ford Escape model vehicle.

According to KCSO, the first robbery occurred on Oct. 12 off Highland Crest Way and another on Oct. 20 off Sweetview Way.

Both of these robberies went down in similar methods - the suspects, all armed with guns, forced entry into the homes and made demands for narcotics and money of the residents.

The victims in both robberies said that at least one suspect indicated to the other suspects that they were in the "wrong" residences.

Each robbery resulted in theft of personal belongings of the victims. In the Oct. 20 incident, one of the suspects fired a gun, resulting in property damage of the residence.

In a similar style robbery in the city Thursday night, armed suspects forced their way into a residence on Clinch Avenue demanding money and narcotics. They beat the residents and took their personal property.

The suspects are described as three black males of average height and weight, but one has longer dreadlocks and tattoos; the white male is tall and skinny with longer brown hair. More physical descriptions listed by KCSO:

Black male, 5’10”, 170 pounds, braided hair, dark clothing

Black male, 6’1”, 145 pounds, dark clothing

Black male, 5’9”, 160 pounds, short, spiked braided hair

White male, 5’10”-6”, 170 pounds, blue tattoo on left side of neck as well as one on his face

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 865-215-3590 or 865-215-2284 or the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7212.