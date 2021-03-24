KCSO seeks help locating suspect seen in his car near bus stops attempting to speak to children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Knox County Schools Security Division, are asking the public to be on the look for a red Thunderbird (possibly 1992 model) with paint peeling off of the hood and a significant dent in the drivers-side door.

The driver of this vehicle is reportedly an older white man with gray hair and gray facial hair, according to witnesses.

According to a news release from KCSO, this person has been spotted in the area of school campuses, bus stops and in neighborhoods around bus stops, attempting to engage children in conversation.

KCSO says if you see this vehicle, call 911 immediately, and do not attempt to follow.

“Do not attempt to follow. If you can safely obtain a tag number or partial tag, please do. Again, call 911, do not follow the vehicle, provide the call taker with the location the vehicle was spotted at and the direction of travel along with any other pertinent information.” KCSO

Sheriff Tom Spangler encourages parents and guardians to speak to their children about the dangers of talking to strangers.