KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A stolen vehicle used in a string of burglaries that is being investigated by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been recovered after it was abandoned in Halls, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office released on Thursday that the suspect vehicle, a Gray 2020 Audi Q3 SUV was recovered Wednesday night after it was abandoned off of Emory Road near Maynardville Highway.

The SUV was reported stolen by another law enforcement agency in September.

According to KCSO, numerous firearms and personal identifying information, such as social security cards and credit cards, have been stolen in the vehicle burglaries. KCSO said they believe the series of burglaries began near the end of September and have continued through Thursday.

KCSO also confirmed that one of the vehicles that was targeted was a law enforcement vehicle.

“As always, we encourage you to remove firearms and other valuables from your vehicle as a deterrent and always lock your car even if you plan on being indoors for a short time. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the burglaries.” KCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with KCSO by phone at 865-215-2243 or by email at crimetips@knoxsheriff.org. KCSO says tipsters can remain anonymous.