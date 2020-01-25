KCSO: Suspected cocaine found in vehicle from Wednesday night pursuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office released the details from a Wednesday night pursuit in the Pleasant Ridge Road area from which suspected cocaine was found and three people were arrested.

Initially, KCSO officials said two people were arrested; however, the arrest report obtained by WATE 6 On Your Side on Friday stated three people were taken into custody following the short pursuit.

RELATED | KCSO: Short pursuit results in two people taken into custody

It began on Schaad Road.

According to the report, on Wednesday around 9:18 p.m. a KCSO deputy observed a blue Acura traveling eastbound on Schaad Road at a high rate of speed. The deputy got behind the vehicle, saw there was not a registration on it, and turned on his emergency lights; the driver continued on, failing to yield and going off the road into oncoming traffic. They made a U-turn in the middle of Schaad Road at Pleasant Ridge traveling toward Oak Ridge Highway.

After making more evasive turn attempts on nearby roads, the driver turned onto a dead-end road, where he fled the vehicle on foot.

The KCSO deputy deployed his K-9 officer to pursue the suspect. The deputy saw the suspect, later identified as Devonta Mitchell, 20, jump an eight-foot fence.

The deputy also saw two others still in the Acura vehicle from which Mitchell had fled. They were identified as Trevon Romano and Cameron Leinart.

The K-9 officer and the deputies continued the foot pursuit.

Officers were able to locate Mitchell when a call came in from a local resident saying he saw a man in his shed at the back of his house. Officers were able to locate Mitchell in the shed and was taken into custody and read his Miranda rights.

Officers searched inside the Acura, where they found .96 grams of what is believed to be cocaine. None of the suspects from the vehicle claimed it.

A records check revealed that Mitchell had been driving on a suspended license.

The supposed cocaine was taken into KCSO custody to be placed in its drug locker and all three suspects were taken into custody; the vehicle was towed.

LATEST STORIES