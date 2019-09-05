KCSO units executing search warrant on MLK Jr. Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say multiple units with the agency were executing a search warrant in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue Wednesday evening.

Those units include the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Special Investigations Unit, Organized Retail Crime Unit and S.W.A.T.

Details of the search warrant or the number of arrests made were not immediately available.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.