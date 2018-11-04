KCSO: Victims in apparent murder/suicide in Farragut identified Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: WATE [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: WATE [ + - ]

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) - The victims from the apparent murder/suicide in Farragut Saturday night have been identified. Judith Nye,75 and her son James Nye, 54, were found in a home in Village green.

Judith Nye is the suspect in the case.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of an apparent murder/suicide Saturday night after the bodies of Judith and James Nye were found in a home on South Williamsburg Drive.

Deputies say they believe that the bodies had been there for a few days. The details of what happened are not clear at this time.

According to dispatch, the call came in as a welfare check around 3:00 p.m.

Their bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more information as it becomes available.