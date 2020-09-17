Keep Knoxville Beautiful hosting fun run event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Keep Knoxville Beautiful is inviting the public to help keep the city city clean while getting in a little exercise.

KKB will be hosting its fall Trash Run from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 1, at Albright Grove Brewing, 2924 Sutherland Ave. The Trash Run is a noncompetitive fun run and litter pickup for runners and walkers of all ages.

There is no designated route for the event; rather participants are encouraged to spend an hour running or walking and collecting litter in the area. Keep Knoxville Beautiful will provide maps, gloves, safety vests and litter-pickers.

Participants will receive prize entry tickets for each bag of trash they collected during the event.

After the cleanup, volunteers are invited back to Albright Grove where they will receive their first beer free as well as the chance to win prizes. Participants can sign up at http://www.keepknoxvillebeautiful.org/upcoming/.

Other prized including a T-shirt from Albright Grove and gift cards for Holly’s Gourmet Market, The Golden Roast, and Sunspot.

