Keep Knoxville Beautiful's 'Fall Trash Run' to clean up streets

Megan Allen picks up trash on University of Tennessee's campus through Keep Knoxville Beautiful.

KNOXVILLE,Tenn. (WATE) - Keep Knoxville Beautiful will be hosting its fall trash run on Monday.

The trash run is a non-competitive fun run and litter pickup for people of all ages. There is no designated route for the event. Participants are encouraged to spend an hour running or walking and collecting litter in the area.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful will also provide maps, gloves, safety vests, and litter-pickers. The event kicks off at Hops and Hollers on North Central Street Monday at 5 p.m.

Participants can then get a dollar off beer at Hops and Hollers and the chance to win prizes.