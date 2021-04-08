Keep Knoxville Beautiful to host Earth Day Trash Run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A noncompetitive fun run and litter pickup is happening with discounted beer and prizes promised afterwards.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful will be hosting its spring Trash Run from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in celebration of Earth Day. The event will kick off at Albright Grove Brewing, 2924 Sutherland Ave.

According to KKB, the Trash Run is a fun run and litter pickup for runners/walkers of all ages; with no designated route for the event. Participants are encouraged to spend an hour running or walking and collecting litter in the area. Keep Knoxville Beautiful will provide maps, gloves, safety vests and litter-pickers.

After the cleanup, volunteers will be invited back to Albright Grove where they will receive their first beer discounted as well as the chance to win prizes. Each bag of trash collected during the event will be worth a prize entry ticket.

Participants can sign up for the Trash Run at www.keepknoxvillebeautiful.org/upcoming.