Kellyco Metal Detectors donates headsets to Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local business recently donated thousands of headphone sets to Knox County Schools to help with virtual learning.

Kellyco Metal Detectors is headquartered here in Knox County. The retailer just announced it’s donating more than 2,800 audio 200 and Eagle brand headphone sets to the school district.

That’s more than $50,000 worth of technology.

Kellyco’s president Jeremy Floyd said, “Many students have trouble finding a quiet place at home where they can study, but with headphones they can join their families in the kitchen or living room while still focusing on their daily lessons.”