Kentucky man dies from injuries sustained in mining accident

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WATE) - A miner in Southeast Kentucky passed away Thursday from injuries sustained in an accident on May 22.

Felix North of Miracle, Ky was critically injured in a May 22 accident at the Rex Coal Co. mine CVB No. 1 in Cumberland, Ky. mine before passing away Thursday, May 30.

North was operating a continuous miner and positioning the machine's cable and water line when the rib (wall) unexpectedly collapsed, causing injuries to his lower body. He was transported to Johnson City Medical Center where he remained in critical condition.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a Kentucky coal miner, Matt North, who was critically injured last week in an accident in Harlan County," said Gov. Matt Bevin. "Citizens across Kentucky stand united in support of Matt's family, friends and the entire Southeast Kentucky community as they mourn this tragic loss.

All mining operations were shut down and remained closed until May 28, when the Division of Mine Safety approved an action plan submitted by the mine.

The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, sent investigators to the site following the accident. The Division of Mine Safety began an inspection of the mine in April. It is ongoing.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the North family," Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Charles G. Snavely said. "We work every day to keep miners safe and make mining a fatality-free occupation."