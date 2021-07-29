Kentucky woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kentucky woman has been charged with TennCare fraud after allegedly providing false information to the state in order to enroll in the healthcare insurance program.

After an investigation by the Office of Inspector General and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, it was found that 32-year-old Brandy Rock was paid $11,700 by TennCare.

The investigation’s findings show that Rock allegedly falsely reported a Tennessee residence and claimed to have dependent children in her custody.

“The OIG would like to recognize the joint effort of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We work to continue our strong established relationships with sheriffs across the state to ensure that people choosing to abuse TennCare are brought to justice.”

