KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Kerbela Shriners are putting on a circus for the 43rd time. The circus will take place at the Thompson-Boling Arena from October 22 to 24.

Families can see a variety of acts at the event. There will be one show on Friday at 5 p.m., and two shows on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker is also going to be making a special appearance during the event.

Shriners International is an organization that supports Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. The hospitals help children who have orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and more.