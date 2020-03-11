Kern’s Bakery development taking applications for apartments, opening in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Redevelopment at the historic Kern’s Bakery looks to be back on the rise. Plans to create a mixed-use housing and commercial space have been ongoing for years but now seem to be moving forward.

Flagship Kerns is now taking applications for one and two-bedroom apartments on the 16-acre property that is scheduled to open in October. The website says the boutique apartment community “is designed for busy Knoxville individuals who want to lease their private bedroom and share common and amenity space.”

Options will include furnished apartments with dishwashers, 55-inch TVs and stainless steel appliances, as well as a work area, fitness center and computer lab that will be open 24 hours a day.

Brantley Basinger and Alex Dominguez, principals of Mallory & Evans Partners LLC from Scottsdale, Georgia, partnered with Ozone Capital Management LLC to buy the property. California-based Ozone Capital specializes in opportunity zone developments like the Kern’s Bakery.

Mallory & Evans Partners bought the property in 2015 from Greystone Partners of Asheville, North Carolina, which bought it from Knoxville developer David Dewhirst.

Plans for the rest of the space include a mixed restaurant and retail concept and a hotel.

The bakery was built starting in 1929 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.

