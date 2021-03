KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was taken to the hospital Sunday night following a house fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

According to a social media post from the department, crews were wrapping up the scene of a fire at the 4000 block of Lonas Drive. KFD said one person was taken to the hospital due to inhalation.

KFD said a neighboring nurse reported the fire then pulled the victim from the home.

No other information was available and the investigation is ongoing.