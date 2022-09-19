KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire early Monday morning in West Knoxville. An adult and a child were hospitalized from the incident.

KFD officials told WATE 6 On Your Side at the scene that a neighbor had called it in; the Knox County 911 center received a call for a reported front porch fire at 3:23 a.m. The small fire caused heavy smoke and damage to the residence. No pets were present.

The agency initially tweeted about the incident at 3:42 a.m., when KFD crews arrived on the scene in the 2200 block of Mississippi Avenue. People were reportedly trapped in the house fire.

“KFD crews quickly went to work and removed one child and one adult male from the home,” KFD stated in a news release.

The fire was extinguished quickly and most of the heavy damage was at the front of the house.

Knoxville Fire Investigators are working to determine a cause. The American Red Cross is assisting the additional family member who was not home at the time of the fire.

Soon after, KFD reported the fire was out and two people – described at the scene only as an adult and a child – had been taken to local hospitals in serious and/or critical condition.

No further details were yet available.