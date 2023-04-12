KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nineteen Knoxville Fire Department members worked an early Wednesday morning fire at an automobile mechanics business in the 3000 block of Sutherland Avenue, getting the fire put out within 10 minutes of arrival. Three vehicles that were in the bay area sustained damages in the fire.

According to KFD, at 6:07 a.m., the Knox County E-911 Center received a call stating the business was on fire. The caller was an employee of Legends Auto, who advised heavy smoke in the car bay of the structure. The employee had been arriving for his typical workday and called 911 when he discovered the fire, KFD said.

“On arrival of KFD Engine 12, the officer reported a fire in the bay area,” KFD stated in a news release. “Crews made a fast attack on the fire and were able to completely extinguish the fire within 10 minutes of the arrival of the first fire company.”

Due to the fire and the nature of the items that burned, the building sustained heavy smoke damage. Three vehicles that were in the bay area at the time of the fire sustained “considerable smoke damage,” according to KFD.

No injuries have been reported and the business does not have a fire alarm system.

Knoxville Fire Investigators are on the scene, working to determine a cause.

While crews worked the fire, KFD says Sutherland Avenue is partially blocked at Liberty Street. By 6:40 a.m. KFD shared an update stating the fire was out.

“KFD crews are picking up at this time. Sutherland Avenue should be completely open soon,” the agency tweeted.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional information from KFD.