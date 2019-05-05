KFD explorers clean fire trucks following Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Knoxville Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Knoxville Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Knoxville Fire Department) [ + - ]

KNOXVILLE (WATE) - The Knoxville Fire Department says that their operations are over Saturday following a fire at Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling Center and the property has been turned back over to the owners.

That fire breaking out around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and continued to burn until Friday, when KFD announced the fire was extinguished.

The fire caused the evacuations of more than 100 homes that were near the recycling center. However, people were allowed to return to their homes on Thursday.

KFD also issued several air quality warnings during the entire operations.

Knoxville Fire also taking the time to thank their Explorer group for cleaning the fire trucks following the grueling work the firefighters did over the last three days.

"Thank you to our KFD Explorers for cleaning the trucks after the recycling center fire this week. Operations are over and the property has been returned to the owners," said KFD in a tweet.